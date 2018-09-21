'Netanyahu is not a strong man, he lives in fear'

Former MK Yaakov Katz is disappointed with the Israeli leadership of the state, especially since it is supposed to represent the right.

Former MK Yaakov Katz (Ketzaleh) on Thursday criticized the Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in a conversation with Arutz Sheva.

"The general media is still using terms of apologies for the fact that we are living here. After the attack this week, the Prime Minister should have stood up and said, 'Today a huge neighborhood in Efrat will be built for 7,000 residents and it will be called the Ari Fuld neighborhood,’” said Katz.

"Unfortunately, Netanyahu is not a strong man. He still lives in fear, he freezes [construction] in Jerusalem, on Givat Hamatos, he does not legislate the right rules,” he continued, accusing the Israeli leadership of being weak.

“They talk about deterrence? There is no deterrence. Arabs are not afraid to murder, they are not afraid to move around freely. So as long as the leadership does not serve as an example, we must create the wave from below that will bring us courageous leaders with a vision. Ones who will know how to make it clear to the Arabs that they cannot raise their hands against a Jew,” said Katz.

"The Israeli public lives in La La Land, because it does not feel the humiliation felt by the Jews in Judea and Samaria, after 70 years of Israeli independence. We came to the Land of Israel after 2,000 years but we are not yet completely freed of the exile,” he opined.

"The result of Oslo, this idleness that gives murderers weapons and they murder Jews, is the result of the exile and it takes time to be free of it. The officers of the IDF General Staff still view Judea and Samaria as a foreign place. It will change, but it will take time," concluded Katz.