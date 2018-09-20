US unemployment claims fall to lowest level in 49 years

Unemployment fillings fall to lowest level since 1969 as number of job openings hits all-time high.

Employment numbers rose lost week in the US, the Labor Department revealed on Thursday.

According to the report released by the department Thursday, the number of claims for unemployment benefits filed during the week ending September 15th fell by 3,000, to a seasonally adjusted level of 201,000.

That’s the lowest level of unemployment claims since November 1969.

The numbers beat expectations set by a group of economists polled by Reuters, who had predicted that unemployment claims would increase during the same period by 6,000, to 210,000.

A four-week moving average of unemployment claims also showed a decrease in the number of people filing for benefits. The average fell by 2,250 to 205,750 last week, the lowest level for that indicator since December of 1969.

The report is the latest sign of strong growth in the jobs market, with 201,000 new non-farm jobs added during August.

A month earlier, the number of open jobs reached a record high of 6.9 million.

According to the Department of Labor, the overall unemployment rate remained steady in August at 3.9% - one tenth of a percent higher than the lowest rate recorded in the past decade, which was reached this April.