Police probe clears Israeli ambassador to UN of suspicion

Police investigation finds no evidence of criminal offenses by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

Police have completed an examination that began following the publication of an investigation into the case of Danny Danon the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations regarding allegations of corruption.

The purpose of the examination was to examine whether the conduct that was described in the investigation could lead to criminal charges.

The examination was opened following a request by the State Attorney to the Head of the police Investigations and Intelligence Division and carried out by the National Unit for Investigation of International Crimes, Lahav 433, accompanied by the Economic Department of the State Attorney's Office.

Upon conclusion of the examination, investigators reported that there is no basis or findings that indicate a suspicion of criminal offenses, as presented in the investigation.

The police file will be transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office for review & decision.