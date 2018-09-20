Watch: Ivanka and Jared take the kids to Yom Kippur services

President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spotted making their way to Washington DC synagogue for Yom Kippur holiday.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted Wednesday morning making their way to a Washington DC synagogue for Yom Kippur services, smiling as journalists snapped pictures of the couple and their three children.

Escorted by Secret Service agents, Ivanka made her way to synagogue with seven-year-old daughter Arabella and two-year-old son Theodore in tow, both of whom rode on scooters.

Kushner walked separately with the couple’s middle child, four-year-old Joseph, about an hour before Ivanka and the two other children.