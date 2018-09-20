IAF chief meets Russian commanders in Moscow

The IDF delegation to Moscow, led by the Commander of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, has held several meetings with the Commander of the Russian Air Force, senior commanders of the Russian army and other officials of the Russian Air Force. The meetings were conducted following the agreement between the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The Israeli officers presented the situation report regarding the downing of the Russian plane by Syrian anti-aircraft fire on Monday night, as well as the pre-mission information and the findings of the IDF's inquiry of the event.

In addition, the IDF presented the ongoing Iranian attempts to establish its military presence in Syria and to transfer strategic weapons to the Hezbollah terror organization.



The meetings were held in good spirits and the representatives shared a professional, open and transparent discussion on various issues. Both sides emphasized the importance of the states' interests and the continued implementation of the deconfliction system.



The Israeli delegation continues its meetings and will return to Israel tomorrow morning, as planned.