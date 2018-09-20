'Horrific' mass shooting in Maryland, multiple victims reported

Police say situation not yet contained after mass shooting in Aberdeen, Maryland.

A mass shooting was reported Thursday morning Maryland, local authorities said, with multiple casualties.

The incident occurred south of Aberdeen, Maryland in Harford County, roughly 70 miles northeast of Washington DC, at just after 9:00 a.m. local time.

The local sheriff’s office reported that there are “multiple victims” of the shooting, without specifying any details.

“We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

In a tweet roughly an hour after the shooting began, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan described the incident as “horrific”.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) dispatched units to the scene of the shooting.

No information regarding the number of gunmen nor the exact location of the shooting have been released.

According to the Harford Sheriff’s office, the situation at the site of the shooting “is still fluid”. Authorities have called on county residents to avoid the area of the shooting, around Spesutia Road and Perryman Road.

This is a developing story.