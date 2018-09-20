Gaza rioter killed in clashes with IDF during Yom Kippur

Rioter in Gaza near Israeli border shot during Yom Kippur succumbs to injuries.

One Gaza rioter wounded during clashes with the IDF during Yom Kippur succumbed to his wounds, Palestinian Authority media outlets reported.

Hundreds of Gazans rioted along the Israeli security fence on Yom Kippur, throwing firebombs, rocks, and at least one grenade at Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

The Israeli troops responded with riot dispersal methods, the IDF said in a statement.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that four of the rioters had been wounded during Wednesday’s riots near Rafah by IDF troops using live fire, Maan news agency reported.

One of the four later succumbed to his wounds.

The IDF also said that it identified two Arabs from Gaza who crossed the security fence in southern Gaza into Israel. They were arrested and questioned. Throughout the day some 20 infiltrators from Gaza crossed into Israel, some leaving explosive devices near the security fence, and immediately returned to Gaza, according to the IDF.

On Tuesday, two Gazans rioting near the Erez border crossing were shot and killed by Israeli troops, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.