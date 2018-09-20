Druze MK: Efforts against Nationality Law should stay in Israel

Druze MK Salah Saad slams Arab push to condemn Israel for Nationality Law via the United Nations.

Druze MK Salah Saad (Zionist Union) criticized a delegation of Arab representatives who demanded the United Nations (UN) condemn Israel's Nationality Law.

"The struggle over the Nationality Law must continue, in Israel," Saad said. "Any appeal to an international body only harms the struggle and helps the right-wing government discriminate against and exclude the non-Jewish population in Israel."

"I and the Druze community oppose turning to the UN on this matter."

Israel's Nationality Law states that Israel is the Jewish people's nation state and establishes as law Israel's flag, symbols, the Hebrew language, and various other items mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

The Druze community is divided on whether to support the Nationality Law or fight it.

On Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), a delegation of Israeli Arabs met with the deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to demand the UN act against the law, which they claim is contrary to international standards.

The delegation will meet at the end of the week with two other senior UN officials and will discuss concrete steps to address two complaints filed with various UN bodies against the Nationality Law.