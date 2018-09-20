First response organization aims to dedicate ambulance in memory of terror victim Ari Fuld, who was murdered last week.

September 16, 2018: A busy pedestrian mall. Supermarkets, a falafel stand, people rushing in and out. One man purchases a falafel at the kiosk and sits down to eat. Forty minutes later his true mission is revealed: he is a terrorist. He fatally stabs an innocent Jewish man who is passing by.

That man is truly courageous, a fighter for Israel. After being stabbed he shoots the terrorist, wounding him and preventing any further terror, before collapsing.

Ari Fuld was a hero, he saved the lives of other innocent people. Ari Fuld saved lives even as he was dying.

Ari Fuld, hy"d, 45, was treated by first responders and then rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Tragically, he died of his wounds.

Hatzolah Gush Dan is dedicating a desperately needed new ambulance in memory of Ari Fuld hy"d. Help Hatzolah Gush Dan save more lives and donate now in his memory.

Hatzolah Gush Dan is always on hand in an emergency. They serve the wider Tel Aviv area, including Petach Tikvah and Bnei Brak. Within minutes they are there to save lives, when every second counts. Hatzolah Gush Dan responds to over 140,000 calls for help each year including: 20,000 serious injuries, 27,000 cardiac incidents, and 48,000 car accidents.

Help Hatzolah Gush Dan save more lives and dedicate a desperately needed ambulance.

