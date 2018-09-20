Pompeo: Kerry 'actively seeking to undermine' Trump

US secretary of state again blasts his predecessor for his talks with Iranian officials. 'Kerry can't seem to get off the stage.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed US efforts to negotiate a treaty with Iran.

On Wednesday, US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said that the US was seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran to include Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its regional behavior. Hook emphasized that the new plan would not merely be a “personal agreement between two governments” like the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Pompeo elaborated on the administration's efforts to get Iran to “shape up” and “behave like a normal nation,” and again slammed former Secretary of State John Kerry for his talks with Iranian officials since leaving office, which Pompeo said "actively seek to undermine" those efforts.

“President Trump’s been very clear since the time he was running for office that the arrangement that the previous administration put in place was bad for America, frankly bad for the world. And so I and Brian are working to get Iran to behave like a normal nation. Right? Stop being the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, stop launching missiles through proxies, stop attacking our embassies and consuls,” he said.

“When we get those basic things in place, President Trump’s made very clear we’d love Iran to rejoin the community of nations but their revolutionary zeal causes them to be a bad actor and they need to shape up. And if they do, we’ll get it right.”

Pompeo also blasted Kerry's contacts with Iranian officials, saying that Kerry "can't seem to get off the stage."

“Secretary Kerry can’t seem to get off the stage, and you have to. When I’m the former secretary, I’ll get off. Every previous former secretary’s done that too. It’s one thing to meet with your counterpart, it’s another thing to do what Secretary Kerry, Wendy Sherman, Ernest Moniz, frankly the whole gang has done, which is to actively seek to undermine what President Trump is trying to achieve.

“It’s OK to talk with him, but you have to be working for America, working for American foreign policy, and they’re not. They’re working for the foreign policy that is theirs, not the one that belongs to the United States.”

However, Pompeo dismissed suggestions that he would take legal action against Kerry and others from the Obama administration.

“I’ll leave the legal action to others. I’m trying to execute America’s foreign policy. And they are not only unhelpful, but they are acting in ways that are harmful to achieving what’s best for the American people. And that’s my – that’s my criticism. Stop it, let it go. You had your day, we think you fundamentally got it wrong with Iran, and we’re trying to make it right for America.”