'Ari, your mission is our mission'

Ari Fuld's brother Hillel shares his thoughts as memorializing, commemoration, of Ari expands throughout the world.

Some thoughts, as I try very hard to gather them. Good chance this is me rambling on, but that is at the core of it all.

It’s 7:40 AM and I am after yet another sleepless night. The reason for that is the essence of this story.

When I can’t sleep, I’ll usually open my Facebook and read some random story and drift asleep, but well, there is only one story in my feed. I scroll down to try and find something else to focus on, just so I can fall asleep, but no matter how far I scroll, all anyone is talking about is Ari.

Ok, well then, there’s an easy solution, I’ll just wait up till my Israeli friends fall asleep, then I’ll only see my American friends’ posts. 3 am. 4 am. Yea, that didn’t help.

Apparently, in synagogues around the world, literally in every single country, my brother was the subject of the Rabbi’s speech to the congregation.

There is no escaping this. Ari’s impact is everywhere and in everything.

No problem. Close Facebook. Twitter? Yea no. Endless commentary. Countless articles.

Ok, forget the internet. I need to sleep. I’ll just have my thoughts. Bad bad idea. That video, the little I saw of it before even knowing it was Ari. It is playing on loop. In my brain.

But that’s it. My sleep doesn’t matter.

In my world, top venture capitalists speak about looking for entrepreneurs on a mission. Marc Andreessen wrote about it. Michael Eisenberg (whose support this week has been just incredible) wrote about it.

How do you know when someone is on a mission vs looking for some personal gain? Hard to know but when you see it, you know.

A mission. That was Ari’s life.

“The Lion of Zion” is what they’re calling him. Because “Ari” means lion.

Israel Defender. Guardian of the Jews. The sheriff in town. So many different descriptions.

Thousands of stories. But not stories of grandiose gestures, well, ok, some of those too, but simple things Ari did throughout his life. Simple things that changed lives.

Anyway, the bottom line is, so much has been said about Ari and the family. It’s all true. And then some. I told people at the shiva who praised the family that I’m the black sheep. But in reality, doing what I do, promoting technology? That’s a picnic. It’s easy to promote technology.

But jokes aside, the one thing no one really knows about our family is just how close we are. How tight we are. How one of our limbs was just ripped from our body.

Sleep? Forget sleep. How does one go on when you lived a whole life with five limbs and now only have four? I don’t know. We will. Somehow.

Seems impossible to think about, but “impossible” had nothing on Ari.

Till the last moment, he did the impossible.

No, after the last moment, he did the impossible. The people that came to the shiva? Impossible. People like Achinoam Nini.

The tales I am hearing about how far Ari’s reach extended? Impossible.

The amount of good deeds Ari did for people less fortunate than him? Impossible. Nigeria. That’s one that came in late last night. Nigeria. I might have ignored a message from a woman in Nigeria asking for help. Not Ari. Impossible.

7,421 people donating over $700,000 for Ari’s family? Impossible.

I am rambling. I realize that. I blame the lack of sleep but also; the things I’ve learned about my brother this week... As I finish one sentence, one story, the next one writes itself. It doesn’t end.

A mission. Impossible. The play on words here didn’t occur to me till now but this week definitely showed me one thing. Ari is up there, smiling because he knows with full certainty that he can make a big check mark on this world and say confidently, Mission Accomplished.

What picture is appropriate for a post like this, I think to myself.

That smile. That’s how he’s smiling in heaven now. Looking down at how he changed it all. His mission is accomplished and will continue to be accomplished by all of us. This is what I imagine to be the look on his face right now.

Don’t recall who sent this to me but thank you for sending it. This is very Ari.

Ari, your mission is our mission. You left an army down here. Millions of soldiers.

Now rest.

From Hillel Fuld's Facebook page