US seeks treaty with Iran, says envoy

The United States is seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran to include Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its regional behavior, the US special envoy for Iran said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Recently, the President signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

Before imposing the sanctions, Trump said he was open for talks without preconditions with Rouhani.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, dismissed Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes sanctions on his country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed a dozen demands in May that he said could make up a new agreement. Iran rejected those demands as well.

Hook’s reference to a treaty, which would have to be approved by the US Senate, appears to be a new focus.

“The new deal that we hope to be able to sign with Iran, and it will not be a personal agreement between two governments like the last one, we seek a treaty,” Hook told an audience at the Hudson Institute think tank, according to Reuters.

Among Pompeo’s demands was the release of Americans jailed by Tehran, an end to its nuclear and missile programs and for Iran to withdraw its forces and end financial support for sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Hook acknowledged Iranian leaders have not been interested in talks despite statements by Trump this year that the administration was willing to meet.

He added that the administration was expanding its diplomatic efforts to ensure that purchases of Iranian oil are drastically reduced by November 4 when Washington reimposes oil sanctions against Tehran.

Hook said Iran posed an international threat to peace and security that went beyond the six major powers that signs the initial nuclear deal.

“If we want to have a stable and prosperous Middle East it starts with constraining Iran,” he added.