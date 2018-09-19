Britain will participate in Eurovision in Israel

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced today that it will participate as planned in the Eurovision Song Contest in May, despite the call by many artists to boycott the event.



The British announcement comes after an open letter was recently published in the country, signed by 140 artists and cultural figures from all over Europe, including former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, who is known for his support of BDS and his activity against artists who intend to perform in Israel. The artists called to boycott the song contest if it is held in Israel.

“We, the undersigned artists from Europe and beyond, support the heartfelt appeal from Palestinian artists to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hosted by Israel. Until Palestinians can enjoy freedom, justice and equal rights, there should be no business-as-usual with the state that is denying them their basic rights,” wrote the artists.

“Eurovision 2019 should be boycotted if it is hosted by Israel while it continues its grave, decades-old violations of Palestinian human rights.”