Emergency medics treat 1,728 people over Yom Kippur

This year, too, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams had their hands full on Yom Kippur. MDA medics were dispatched to treat 2,243 events throughout the country and provided medical treatment to 1,728 people, including 268 who fainted, had heat stroke and felt ill because of the fast.



228 people were injured and needed first aid due to injuries from cycling, skates, scooters and skateboards, including two children around ages 9 and 7, who were moderately injured in Kfar Saba and Kadima.

Thirty-five people were injured in road accidents, including 1 severely and 1 moderately. Twenty-six people were lightly injured in violent incidents throughout the country.



MDA teams were also called in to transfer 174 mothers to hospitals, 7 of which were delivered by MDA teams in Kiryat Gat, Givat Ze'ev, Bnei Brak, Jerusalem (3) and Ramat Gan.

During the holiday day, MDA Blood Services supplied 93 blood units to hospitals.

Unfortunately, this year too, there were two incidents of stone throwing at ambulances and disturbance of teams by youths and children on Road 25 near Be’er Sheva and on Route 4 near Hadasim Junction. It should be noted that theses incidents were not carried out by haredim.