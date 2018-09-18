

President Trump's message for Yom Kippur "Yom Kippur provides an opportunity to draw nearer to G-d through the practice of teshuva" US President Donald Trump,

Melania and I send our warmest greetings to all Jewish people on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish faith.



Yom Kippur is a day of atonement, prayer, and fasting, and is the last day of the Ten Days of Repentance. Yom Kippur provides an opportunity to draw nearer to G-d through the practice of teshuva (repentance) in accordance with the words of Leviticus: “For on this day shall atonement be made for you, to cleanse you; from all your sins shall ye be clean before the Lord.”



Melania and I pray that you are all inscribed in the Book of Life and hope this period of reflection and repentance leads to a deeper relationship with God. We send our best wishes for a meaningful Yom Kippur and a Gmar Chatima Tova.













