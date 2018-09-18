'A fighter in his life and a fighter in his death'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed Arutz Sheva readers with a pre-Yom Kippur message and reaction to yesterday's murder of Ari Fuld: "Dear Arutz Sheva surfers: May you have a good year, and a good final judgement, and an efficacious fast.

"I wish to participate in the mourning of the Fuld family. Ari Fuld z"l was brave, a fighter in his life and in his death. He led a very accurate informational discourse for the good of the State of Israel in the world, and we'll continue action informed by his legacy.

"In a time of personal accounting, also we, the public servants take personal accounting like everyone else of course. I have my own personal accounting, but in public self-criticism I certainly think that in the coming year we must take advantage of the fact that we have a friendly administration, and to build more in Judea and Samaria, to officially recognize more settlements - we have yet a lot of work," said Shaked.