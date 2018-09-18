Rivlin to widow of Ari Fuld: We all cried with you

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of Ari Fuld, who was murdered in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction.



The president met Ari's family, his wife, his children, his parents and his brothers, and heard from them about the tremendous pain they face, Ari's great love for his family and his devotion to the people of Israel and the Land of Israel.



"Once, to raise the Israeli flag was a miracle, now it’s taken for granted, but every time such a despicable murder takes place, we understand that the struggle is not over. In the same breath we understand the strength, the power and the determination of the people. When it hits your home, it is painful, pain that is incomprehensible,” the president said.

Ari's father told the president that Ari, with his own hands, raised the flag, and the president replied that he was impressed by everything he heard and learned about Ari who proudly carried the flag through his deeds. Ari’s parents told the president about their immigration to Israel. "You are Zionists in the fullest sense. I was born here, it doesn’t take wisdom, but you made aliyah and did real Zionism," said the president.



"On the eve of Yom Kippur, I came to share in your unbearable sorrow and to tell you that the entire Jewish people is with you," said the president to the family. "How diverse your wonderful family is, what openness and education to love of the land. We are all together in this land despite disagreements sometimes, even between brothers in a family, and you are a shining example even when your pain is very severe on a personal level.”

The president turned to Miriam, Ari's wife, and said, "We all cried with you. Ari was a hero. A hero in his actions, in his conduct, in his awareness, in his devotion. Be strong. You did not voluntarily become a symbol of what is happening in this country and that we will never give up,” he said to the family.



The president heard from the family members about the many visitors who come to comfort and encourage the family, and the support they have from the Jewish people. he wished the family no more sorrow and expressed the hope that they would merit happy occasions and good news in the near future..

The president was accompanied by Chairman of the President's Residence, Harel Tobi, a Gush Etzion resident for 25 years, who said: "Ari is known to all of us as a man imbued with faith and mission. He was a prominent and well-known figure in many initiatives to help the community, establish communities and strengthen residents throughout Gush Etzion. Since his murder, our thoughts have been on Ari, and we are pained and grieve with his family over his parting from us."