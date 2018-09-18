

Leading cantor Mordechai Sobol laid to rest Hundreds attend funeral of the conductor and cantor, who passed away at 67. 'Yuval' choir accompanies eulogies with emotional prayers. Yoni Kempinski,

Mordechai Sobol laid to rest



Hundreds of people are attending the funeral of the conductor and cantor Dr. Mordechai Sobol, who passed away at the age of 67. The funeral is taking place at the Yarkon cemetery in Tel Aviv.



Among the participants at the funeral are Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, singer Yehoram Gaon, Chief Military Cantor Shai Abramson, conductor and arranger Eli Yaffe, family, friends and musicians.



The Cantorial "Yuval" choir, which Sobol founded, accompanied the eulogies with emotional passages of prayer.



