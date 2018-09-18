Extremists attack haredi MK's car

Less than 24 hours before Yom Kippur, demonstrators from the extremist haredi Yerushalmi faction gathered on Monday evening on one of the streets adjacent to the home of Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) in Bnei Brak, in protest against his conduct regarding the Draft Law.

As MK Gafni drove by, they stopped the car, tried to open the door, shouted "murderer" and even caused damage to one of the windows of the car.

MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) responded to the attack on Gafni and said, "It is shocking to see those violent demonstrators who attacked Moshe Gafni using disgraceful and brutal gestures on the eve of the holy day."

"This is the result of a lack of leadership leading to unprecedented despicableness that has never before been seen among the haredi public," he added.

Israel's Knesset has until December to approve a new draft law. The current bill, which passed its first Knesset reading this summer, determines recruitment targets for haredim, which grow in number every year, and imposes economic sanctions on yeshivas that do not meet these recruitment targets.

Another clause states that the law will be repealed if the haredim fail to meet the recruitment targets for three consecutive years.

The Knesset's haredi parties are expected to demand three main changes to the proposed Draft Law within the coming few weeks.

The first demand will be a reduction in the fines for yeshivas who do not meet the recruitment requirements.

Currently, yeshivas must reach at least 85% of the recruitment goal in order to avoid fines. The parties' second demand is expected to be that the government lower the number of draftees required to avoid fines.

Their third demand will be to raise the number of consecutive years yeshivas can fail to meet the recruitment requirements before the Draft Law is canceled and replaced with a harsher law.

The Yerushalmi faction has orchestrated a series of protests and road-blocking demonstrations nationwide over the Draft Law in recent years. The extremist group is angry over the government's intent to pass the law to begin with.