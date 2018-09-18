Netanyahu opposes shortening of terrorists' sentences

Prime Minister says he strongly opposes shortening the sentences of those involved in the murder of Border Policewoman Hadas Malka.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday evening that he strongly opposes shortening the sentences of those involved in the murder of Border Policewoman Hadas Malka.

“The matter will soon be decided in a legal process,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Monday, Hadashot TV reported that the state had decided to shorten the sentence and release the two Arabs who were convicted of driving the terrorists who carried out the attack at the Damascus Gate last year in which Malka was murdered.

Malka’s relatives are furious at the decision and were not informed about it, the report said.

The two drivers were arrested and convicted on suspicion of causing death by negligence. One of them, a Palestinian Arab who was sentenced to 16 months in prison, had his term shortened by one third and has been released from prison.

The second, an Israeli Arab who was sentenced to 14 months in prison, was informed on Monday that the parole board had decided to shorten his sentence by a third and release him immediately.

The State Prosecutor's Office objected to the move and requested that the release be delayed in order to file an appeal with the court.