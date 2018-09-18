Hotovely: I will learn and continue Fuld's legacy

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely spoke to Arutz Sheva about Ari Fuld, who was murdered on Sunday in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

“This is a big loss to the entire people of Israel and to the State of Israel. I know how much the issue of hasbara was important to him. I want to learn from him how to expose the truth to the world and I think the fact that he was non-apologetic, the fact that he was upfront, I think this is the way to do it, and for me he’s an inspiration of being a bridge between what is happening here and the knowledge that the world has,” she said.