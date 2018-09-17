Woman who sold felafel to terrorist before stabbing Ari Fuld was next intended victim: 'I just want to thank him for saving my life.'

Hila Peretz makes falafel for a living. She made the Muslim murderer a falafel just before his rampage started. After he stabbed Ari Fuld, he went on to stab her. Ari's shots saved her life.

"I just want to thank him," Peretz says tearfully, "for saving my life. I got my life back today," she says, and breaks down in tears.

She explains the incident from her perspective: "I made him the felafel, he ate, and then I saw how he's stabbing him... I saw his huge knife, and when he started running after me I started to yell 'terrorist, attack!', I was screaming like a lunatic...I ran towards the mall area there and then I heard shots."