'Ari didn't apologize - he was a proud Jew'

Miriam Fuld, the widow of Ari, who was murdered yesterday in the Gush Etzion attack, reviews in a conversation with Arutz Sheva the moments when she realized that she had lost her husband.

"I asked him in the morning if he was free to go shopping and he agreed and left. He sent me a Whatsapp message and asked if the list I sent him was accurate. I answered him and saw that he hadn't read the message," says Fuld.

At this point her husband's not seeing the message did not cause her concern. "A friend sent me a message that she'd heard that there was a terror attack. Ari used to run to places like that as a fighter to see how he could help and what he could do. Ari would publish everything that was happening on the news so people abroad would understand what was really happening. People would expect his updates to understand every incident. I said he must be on his way there and I wrote him again, 'Just tell me everything is fine.' He didn't get back to me."

Miriam realized that something was wrong. "After a few minutes I received a phone call from the council's psychological service in Efrat - and I realized that something had happened, and I ran to the emergency room at Shaare Zedek and found out that there was nothing left to do in the ambulance and he'd already died.

"Ari had a mantra: the people of Israel, in the Land of Israel, according to the Torah of Israel. He was a proud man and a proud Jew. He apologized for nothing. He was proud of being in the Land of Israel and that was his essence," Miriam said.

She and her family do not intend to surrender to terror. "We're moving on, teaching the children to be strong, to be proud, not to apologize for being here in Israel and this is our reality."