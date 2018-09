Josh Hasten talks about his friend Ari Fuld HY”D, and returns to an interview he held with him a few months ago

Josh Hasten talks about his friend Ari Fuld HY”D who was murdered in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction yesterday.

After a Jihadist stabbed Ari in the back, his reaction was to use his last breaths on earth to chase down and shoot at the terrorist, thus saving other lives.

The second part of the show is an interview Josh conducted with Ari just a few months ago, not knowing it would be the last time they would ever speak together on-air.