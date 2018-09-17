Ya'akov Katz responds to Fuld murder

Legendary Yom Kippur War hero and settlement leader Ya'akov Katz spoke to Arutz Sheva about yesterday's murder of Ari Fuld: "We are dealing with a situation where the Jewish People needs to build itself in a way that finally we will have leaders who will get the strength from the nation.

"What happened yesterday - we can see the the Jewish People is united, during the night, during the funeral. The Jewish People was discovered around the whole world, when they heard what happened to the Fuld family, to Ari Fuld, one of the greatest heroes ever in the Jewish People; like King David, like Bar Kochva, like Samson; who was stabbed in his back and fought back, and ran after the murderer and tried to kill him, and became an example for all the Jewish People, not for the people of today, but for all generations to come, in what way the Jewish People have to behave today in the Land of Israel.

"So we need to agree about the situation, the retaliation, and what the Nation of Israel is doing... We are still suffering from many, many obstacles and we're still suffering from many, many problems. Eretz Yisrael will know that we're no longer in Europe, and we're no longer in a situation where we can be murdered and killed. Unfortunately we didn't get to the highest step yet, but I'm sure the Jewish People are going from strength to strength, among the rest because of Ari, and what happened to him yesterday night."

Does Katz believe most Israelis have learned the lesson of Oslo after 25 years? "I think most Israelis - and you can check it every four years when we go to the elections - you'll see the parties that represent the people who disagree with the Oslo Agreement, that deteriorated, and humiliated, and degraded the State of Israel and the Jewish People, get more and more seats in the Knesset. So the Nation of Israel is not stupid. You know that what they did was a stupid mistake, and thousands and thousands of Jews have been murdered because of that, and the Jewish People know after 25 years of this agreement that it was one of the biggest mistakes that the Nation of Israel made in its history.

"But the Jewish People are great believers. We believe in the Blessed Holy One, and we know that we don't run everything, and because we are human beings, we can make mistakes. The point is we have to learn from that mistake, and go further on with faith and by the way, Ari the kadosh who was murdered yesterday was one of the examples for the people. Not only that he went to the army, and he fought and he was a soldier and he was a big man, but he always, day and night, was protesting. It's good to go to Ari Fuld's Facebook page to see what he said about that we are living in a time of redemption, and we have to behave like King David; to be strong, and not to give up.

"But it takes time; we've been in the Diaspora for 2,000 years, we've been too dependent on the American president, the European presidents, like Barak Obama. Sometimes our leaders didn't have enough strength to stand against it, but Baruch Hashem today, under the Trump Administration, with David Friedman and Vice President Pence, and the whole administration with Jared Kushner, and the whole administration today running the United States of America, we got a window, a gift and we have to use it, and to build, to bring more Jews to Eretz Yisrael, and to go to better times and a better life when the Arabs will be afraid of us. Today, they are still not afraid of us."