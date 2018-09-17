Russia: Ukraine downed MH17

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday showed proof that Ukraine shot down Malaysia's Flight MH17.

The flight crashed in Donetsk, Ukraine, on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the Buk missile which brought it down was produced in 1986 at a Russian missile factory in Dolgoprudny, and was shipped to Ukraine on December 29, 1986. The factory still has documentation for the missile.

Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate Chief Lieutenant General Nikolai Parshin explained, "This is a set of technical documentation that is filled at the manufacturing plant for each manufactured product and stored there, regardless of whether it is in Russia or abroad."

He also said that to their knowledge, the missile never left Ukraine after it was shipped there in 1986, and that the missile was used by Ukraine's 223rd anti-aircraft regiment.

The confirmation comes after Russian authorities traced the missile's paper trail by using two serial numbers found on the rocket's fragments.

Sputnik News quoted Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov as saying, "We have an audio recording of telephone conversations of Ukrainian servicemen made in 2016. An analysis of its content confirms earlier made conclusions about the direct involvement of the Ukrainian side in the crash of the Malaysian Boeing."

Previously, a Dutch-led investigation declared that Russia was responsible for downing the plane, since the missile had been fired from a rebel-held area in Ukraine and the vehicles carrying the missile were part of the Russian army.

However, Russia has denied all involvement in the crash.