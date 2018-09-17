Who is blocking synagogue construction at Holyland?

The Jerusalem District Planning Committee has been delaying the construction of a synagogue in the Holyland neighborhood of Jerusalem for many years.



Residents of Jerusalem's Holyland neighborhood have been suffering for years from lack of attention from the Jerusalem municipality and attempts by senior municipal officials to block construction of the synagogue, despite the existence of an approved building plan for the site.



In the past, worshipers in the prestigious neighborhood were forced to pray in the parking lot, even during freezing cold days. Afterwards, it was agreed to place only two small trailers for the Sephardic and Ashkenazi communities, but the area is too small to accommodate the worshipers, and many are forced to pray outside.



Women wishing to pray are also forced to stay outside the building. Some of the traditional crowd gives up prayer altogether and stays at home because of the lack of space.

A source in the neighborhood told Arutz Sheva, “There is an unprecedented campaign, almost anti-Semitic, against synagogue worshipers. The district committee is making us hostages in the negotiations with the Holyland Park company and preventing us from building the synagogue even though we have the necessary permits," The synagogue's worshipers point a finger at mayoral candidate for the city, Yossi Havilio, who they claim has tried to sabotage the building of the synagogue.



"I am sorry that in 2018 there are those who prevent praying in a normal synagogue in Jerusalem and try to fight residents despite the fact that there is an approved urban building plan," the source said.

Responses:



A member of the city's planning committee and a candidate for mayor of Jerusalem, Ofer Berkovitz, said, "I intend to act to ensure that every community will have its needs met, and of course this also applies to synagogues. I intend to assess the needs of every neighborhood, in Holyland, in Har Homa, which suffers from a shortage, as well as other neighborhoods. All while preserving the character of neighborhoods for balance between the communities."



The second member of the committee, mayoral candidate Yossi Deitch, chose not to respond. Yossi Havilio also chose not to respond.

Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the Jewish House in Jerusalem Hagit Moshe told Arutz Sheva: "Again the candidate for mayor, Ofer Berkowitz, reveals the true face of his party when he joins forces with Yossi Havilio. Is it any wonder that they try to close synagogues? Berkovitz, it’s not Purim now, perhaps you will reveal the mask and declare to the public that you are actually a leftist party in disguise. I have always said and will say again only a strong Jewish home in Jerusalem will really take care of the public."