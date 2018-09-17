Livni: I came to comfort and to embrace

Opposition leader pays condolences to Fuld family. 'Even if we have disagreements, we share the love of the people, the pain and the anger.'

Opposition leader MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) arrived Monday at the home of Ari Fuld's family in Efrat, after Fuld’s murder yesterday in a stabbing attack near the Gush Etzion Junction.



As she left, Livni said, "I came to comfort and embrace the family of Ari Fuld, a hero who in his last moments fought and saved the lives of others."



"It was important for me to say to Ari's pained family that even if there are disagreements between us about the way, we all share the love of the people and the state, the pain over the terrible loss and the anger at the criminal terror in which we are united in fighting."



Earlier in the day, MK Eitan Cabel of the Zionist Union arrived at the Fuld family home to pay condolences.

Thousands of people on Sunday night attended the funeral of Ari Fuld, who was murdered by a terrorist at the Gush Etzion junction, at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion.

Yona Fuld, Ari's father, eulogized him and said: "Zion is crying and the Land of Israel is crying. Ari affected thousands all over the world." The father said that his son would receive thousands of letters from all over the world, including from Saudi Arabia, noting that "he was the hero of everyone."

"If we asked him, he would say that this how he wanted to leave the world," the father added. "I can only be satisfied that the entire nation of Israel is grieving today for a true hero, a hero who is like a lion."

Ari's brother, Moshe Fuld, eulogized him and said, "So many people came here to pay their last respects to him. If there is one word to describe my brother, it is ‘hero’, simply a hero."

The brother added, "Who else can deal with a terrorist, take out a gun, jump over a fence and shoot the terrorist so that he does not harm others? Ari, I'm so sorry that I did not tell you about your greatness. You are a true giant.

Ari Fuld, a 45-year-old immigrant from the US and resident of the Gush Etzion town of Efrat, was stabbed in the back by a 17-year-old Arab terrorist from the Hevron area. Before collapsing, Fuld managed to shoot the terrorist together with another civilian and a security guard. The terrorist was moderately wounded.