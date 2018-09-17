Israel Railways forced to cancel dozens of trips

Israel Railways announced Monday the cancellation of dozens of trips on two lines: the Rishonim-Lod line and the Beit Shemesh-Malha line.



On the first line of Lod, 21 trips will be canceled: 913, 914, 915, 916, 917, 918, 919, 920, 921, 922, 923, 924, 925, 926, 927, 928, 929, 930, 931, 932, 933.



On the Beit Shemesh-Malcha line, 8 trips will be canceled: 567, 570, 571, 574, 575, 578, 579, 582.

"Due to the malingering of passenger train drivers and the effective illegal strike of the railway [workers’] committee, there will be no choice but to cancel dozens of passenger trains, starting from the next hour, after 13 trains were canceled yesterday," Israel Railways said.



"After the operation of on-call drivers, and after an assessment of the situation at the company, it became clear that there was no choice but to close additional regular trains, even today, despite all attempts to avoid it. Israel Railways made every effort to reduce the damage to the passengers, and the cancellations were made for lines on which there are the lowest numbers of passengers.”