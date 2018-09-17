Police officer stabbed in Belgium, suspect shot

Man brandishing knife who stabbed police officer in head in area with large migrant population in serious condition after being shot.

A police officer was stabbed in the head in Brussels Monday, after police ordered two men sleeping in the street near a migrant shelter to leave.

The incident occurred just outside of a shelter used by migrants in Maximilien Park in the Belgian capital, a police spokesperson said Monday.

After the suspect stabbed one of two officers present on the scene, the second officer opened fire, shooting at least two shots at the suspect.

The suspect is reportedly in serious condition.

Police have not released any details regarding the suspect’s identity.

Prosecutor Ine Van Wymersch said police were still working to establish the context of the stabbing attack.

"The first concern now goes to the policeman and to finding out what the exact context of the attack is,” she said.

Locals told The Associated Press they heard three or four gunshots total.

“I heard a gunshot. Then two or three. Then a guy fell down on the ground and the police were shouting ‘drop the knife, drop the knife,’ and the guy fell on the ground.”

According to police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere, the wounded officer suffered a light head wound in the attack.

Last August, a machete-wielding man was shot and killed after he charged security personnel in Brussels while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The ISIS terror group later claimed that the 30-year-old Somali national was a member of the organization.