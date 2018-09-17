After the Inferno

In March 2018, a fierce inferno raged in Yeshivat Beit Yosef of Bussières, France. When the flames were finally extinguished the yeshivah, the dorms, and the housing of hundreds of avreichim were destroyed beyond repair. Miraculously, no lives were lost.

Yeshivat Beit Yosef is one of the few Torah-true yeshivot in the whole country, and as such occupies an important role in maintaining a Jewish community in France. The avreichim who learn in the yeshivah strengthen the Torah observance of the surrounding community. Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita has written an important and lengthy letter in support of the yeshivah:

"In light of the difficult times in which the yeshivah finds itself, it is surely a very great merit to help them and to be a supporter of the holy yeshivah, who can even imagine the great merit of supporting Torah, especially such a magnificent place of Torah that has so many talmidim." Read the full text of the letter here.

The yeshivah suffered such serious damage in the fire that there was no possibility of simply refurbishing the burnt buildings, instead they were razed to the ground to make space for new construction.

Now, as Yom Kippur approaches, the new yeshivah building is still incomplete. The Rosh Yeshivah, Rabbi Natan Yivre shlita, has expended all of his energies in raising funds for the construction so far; yet it is not enough. Yeshivat Beit Yosef is still missing a significant amount to complete the beit midrash before Yom Kippur - a day when every Jew, no matter how distant, comes to hear the haunting words of Kol Nidrei. The yeshivah anticipates an overflow of people coming to daven on Yom Kippur and as of now, will not be able to accomodate all who want to join.

With only a few days until Yom Kippur, the yeshivah is desperately scrambling to raise money to complete the new building. An emergency fundraising campaign has been set up to raise the necessary funds to complete the building of Yeshivat Beit Yosef before the onset of Yom Kippur.

The merit of supporting a Torah community in this fateful time is very great.

