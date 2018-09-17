Israel to extradite US citizen

The International Department of the State Attorney's Office filed a petition with the Jerusalem District Court to declare Haitim Taha, a US citizen, as able to be extradited and to extradite him to the United States.

Israel Police arrested Taha on Sunday.

Upon arrival in the US, Taha will stand trial for murder, assault and other offenses.

According to an extradition request filed by the US government more than a year ago in Anchorage, Alaska, a verbal confrontation broke out between Taha and his friend and acquaintance. During the confrontation, a 17-year-old passerby was injured in the back of his neck.

The victim died at a local hospital a few days later.

Taha, who fled the scene in his car, entered Israel on his American passport and has been living in the country ever since.