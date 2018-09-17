Haredi faction supports lowering electoral threshold

UTJ MK Uri Maklev said that his subfaction, Degel Hatorah, supports Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's suggestion to lower the electoral threshold.

On Sunday, Netanyahu suggested lowering the threshold to 2.75%, in a move which would allow smaller parties to enter the government. However, he said he would only support such a move if all the government's factions agreed.

The electoral threshold - currently 3.25% (four Knesset seats) - was raised from 2% prior to the 2015 elections.

Both Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) voiced their opposition to the move.

However, according to Maklev, if the move would allow Degel Hatorah to split from Agudat Yisrael, the faction it currently partners with to form the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, the the faction's leaders would support it.

The current government's term ends next year, and new elections are expected in November 2019.

However, sources close to the Prime Minister claimed last month that Netanyahu is planning to hold early elections in February or March of 2019.