Army engineering team maps out home of Arab terrorist who stabbed American-Israeli man to death in preparation for demolition.

Israeli security forces mapped out the residence of the Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of Ari Fuld on Sunday, laying the groundwork for the building’s demolition.

On Sunday morning, 16-year-old Khalil Jabarin, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yatta, south of Hevron, stabbed 45-year-old Ari Fuld in the back near a shopping center in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem.

Fuld, a father of four from the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion, managed to open fire on the terrorist, but later succumbed to his wounds.

According to an IDF spokesperson Monday morning, the Israeli army, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Border Police conducted a joint operation in Yatta overnight to map out the Jabarin residence, in preparation for its demolition

“Yesterday, a terrorist carried out a terror attack at the mall at the Gush Etzion Junction, in which Ari Fuld was murdered. The terrorist originated from the village of Yata, south of Hebron. Following the terror attack, IDF, ISA and Border Police forces mapped the residence of the terrorist prior to its demolition,” the spokesperson said.





