Young Israel eulogizes Gush Etzion terror victim

Ari Fuld "was both an American and Israeli hero and patriot who was a fierce defender of Israel", says National Council of Young Israel.

Dr. Joseph Frager, 1st Vice President of the National Council of Young Israel (NCYI), on Sunday expressed condolences following the murder of Ari Fuld, a resident of Efrat who was stabbed to death by a terrorist at the Gush Etzion junction.

“The National Council of Young Israel extends its deepest condolences to the family of Ari Fuld following his tragic murder. Ari was both an American and Israeli hero and patriot who was a fierce defender of the State of Israel. His profound love for Israel was manifest in how he lived his life, and he became one of the Jewish State’s biggest cheerleaders and enthusiastic promoters. Whether it was safeguarding his Jewish brethren through his service in the Israel Defense Forces, providing assistance to active soldiers following the conclusion of his own army service, or defending Israel on television and social media, Ari was the personification of passion and dedication. A friend of mine and a friend of the National Council of Young Israel who grew up in the Young Israel Movement, Ari Fuld will be deeply missed,” said Frager.

“Ari Fuld’s heart-wrenching death is yet another stark reminder that the Palestinian Authority’s contemptible system of paying stipends to terrorists and lionizing terrorism and martyrdom results in senseless acts of brutality that have claimed far too many lives. The international community must join together not only to condemn this heinous violence, which has claimed the life of yet another American citizen, but to take concrete steps to curb the terror and murder that is being carried out by Palestinian Arabs against innocent Americans and Israelis.”

“May G-d comfort the Fuld family among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.”

Fuld, a 45-year-old immigrant from the US and resident of the Gush Etzion town of Efrat, was stabbed in the back by a 17-year-old Arab terrorist from the Hevron area. Before collapsing, Fuld managed to shoot the terrorist together with another civilian and a security guard. The terrorist was moderately wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud), and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) paid a condolence visit to the home of the Fuld family.

During the visit, Minister Bennett spoke with Fuld’s family, who shared some of the family history going back to the Holocaust and through to their decision to move to Israel.

“He is an Israeli hero who in death saved others,” Bennett said.

Netanyahu also eulogized Fuld as a "hero of Israel", telling reporters shortly after his condolence call that Israelis would "always remember him".

"I met tonight the wonderful parents and brothers of the wonderful hero of Israel, Ari Fuld. I embraced them in the name of all the people of Israel during their terrible grief. We're alive, thanks to heroes like Ari. We will always remember him."

Fuld was brought to rest on Sunday night at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion, in a funeral attended by thousands of people.