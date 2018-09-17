The virtue of nationalism

Is freedom really the most important value? Are the European Union and United States imperialistic?

Dr. Yoram Hazony and Eve Harrow discuss his new book on nationalism and the Biblical political theory that birthed it via ancient Israel thru Protestantism.

The ramifications of Western civilizations’ low fertility, the disintegration of Judeo-Christian family values, "universal reason", the rise of socialism and liberal imperialism are topics that must be studied intensively but are too rarely even discussed.

Listen in as one of the foremost and brilliant philosophers of our time explains why some great dangers lurk in plain sight and why we need to deal with what’s real, not ideal. Just as the Tanach did.