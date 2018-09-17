Could removed inspection post have prevented deadly attack?

Residents had complained removal of IDF inspection post would lead to more terror attacks prior to murder of Ari Fuld.

Was the deadly terrorist attack in Gush Etzion in which Ari Fuld was murdered preventable?

An IDF inspection post had previously existed near the Gush Etzion Junction, where a terrorist stabbed Fuld to death Sunday morning. The inspection post was removed several months ago, News 2 reported.

Residents had previously expressed concern that the removal of the inspection post would reduce the deterrence against terrorism and lead to terrorists taking advantage of the reduced security presence.

Following the murder of Ari Fuld, the IDF announced that it would man all inspection posts in the area, including the post near the junction, in order to prevent copycat attacks.

Ari Fuld was stabbed in the back by a 17-year-old terrorist from the town of Yatta near Hevron. Fuld and another armed civilian shot at and neutralized the terrorist before Fuld collapsed from his wounds. He was taken in critical condition to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was pronounced dead.

Fuld was laid to rest Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. in the Kfar Etzion cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Miriam, and their four children.