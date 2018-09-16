Ted Cruz: May Ari Fuld's memory forever be a blessing

Texas Senator and candidate for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination Ted Cruz issued a statement Sunday eulogizing Ari Fuld, the 45-year-old American immigrant to Israel who was stabbed to death by an Arab terrorist in Gush Etzion Sunday morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ari Fuld, an American-Israeli who was murdered today by a Palestinian terrorist,” Cruz said in the statement.

“Ari was a devoted husband, a father of four, and a passionate advocate for the security of the Jewish state of Israel. After being stabbed he heroically ran down the terrorist and shot him before he could attack other innocent people. May his memory forever be a blessing.”

Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four from the Gush Etzion town of Efrat, was critically wounded Sunday morning after a 17-year-old Arab terrorist from the Hevron district stabbed him in the back.

While Fuld managed to draw his firearm and shoot the terrorist before collapsing, he later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Fuld will be laid to rest Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. in the Kfar Etzion cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Miriam, and their four children.