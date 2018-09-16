Fake bomb discovered at Jerusalem mall

Suspicious object discovered at Hadar mall in Jerusalem and area closed off. Police discover that the object was a fake bomb.

This morning, Sunday, a suspicious object was reported at the Hadar mall in Jerusalem.

Following the scare, the area was closed off to the public. Officers and sappers from Israel Police arrived at the site and began to examine the object.



At the conclusion of the examination, the sappers discovered that the object was, in fact, a fake bomb. The object was transferred to laboratories at national police headquarters.



Evidence was collected from the site and an investigation was opened.

Traffic in the area and the functioning of the mall have returned to normal.