Jew murdered in Gush Etzion stabbing attack

Jewish man succumbs to wounds after being stabbed at Gush Etzion Junction. Terrorist shot and neutralized.

An Israeli man of about 40 was murdered in a stabbing attack near the shopping center at the Gush Etzion Junction.

MDA medics administered first aid and evacuated the man to Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem. According to the hospital, the victim was connected to a respirator, was sedated and in critical condition.

Later, however, his death was confirmed.

The terrorist, a 17-year-old from the village of Yatta near Hevron, was shot and neutralized, and was moderately wounded.

Before his death, the murdered man managed to shoot the terrorist, who was also shot by another civilian and a security guard.

Another two persons were treated for shock at the scene.

According to the IDF, "Following reports of an attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, a terrorist arrived at a mall adjacent to the junction armed with a knife and stabbed a civilian, severely injuring him. An additional civilian who was at the scene neutralized the terrorist. IDF troops are operating at the scene."

MDA medics Hagla Erez related: "I was making purchases at the shopping center when I heard shouts and shots near the entrance. I immediately ran to the scene and found a 40-year-old man lying unconscious, suffering from stab wounds to his upper body."

"I administered life-saving first aid which included stopping the bleeding, and reported to MDA about the incident. Together with MDA staff and an IDF medical team that quickly arrived, we continued medical treatment, and the victim was evacuated in serious and unstable condition to the hospital."

Gush Etzion regional council head Shlomo Ne’eman said following the attack: “I view with severity the serious attack. The purpose of these attackers is one; to disrupt our way of life. Our Arab neighbors have to deal with one single question: Either you live with us here and behave like people, or you choose an aggressive way and pay the full price. I call on the government of Israel and the IDF to use a hard Israeli hand and destroy the hands of the terrorists!”

“I want to say clearly that even if we are hurt, victory will be with us. The method of hurting us in the end will not pay off. We are here forever."