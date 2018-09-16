Tags:ILTV
Can PA's war crimes charges affect Israel?
ILTV speaks with Adv. Simcha Rothman, Legal Advisor at "Meshilut" about the war crimes charges filed to the ICC at the Hague by PA leaders.
International Criminal Court at The Hague
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYCan PA's war crimes charges affect Israel?
Can PA's war crimes charges affect Israel?
ILTV speaks with Adv. Simcha Rothman, Legal Advisor at "Meshilut" about the war crimes charges filed to the ICC at the Hague by PA leaders.
International Criminal Court at The Hague
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top