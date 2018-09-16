Canada: Syrian refugee charged with murdering teenage girl

Ibrahim Ali, 28, is charged with murdering a Chinese teen last year in British Columbia.

Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali, 28, was charged this week with the first-degree murder of Marrisa Shen.

Shen, 13, went missing on July 18, 2017. Her body was found later that night in Central Park in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Ali made his first court appearance on Friday morning. His case was put over until October 12.

It is not clear whether Ali assaulted Shen prior to murdering her.

According to investigators, Ali entered Canada 17 months ago, just 3 months before the murder. He is now a permanent resident, with no previous criminal record.

Approximately 50,000 Syrian refugees have been granted entry into Canada since 2015.