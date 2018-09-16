Report: Israel strikes near Syrian airport

A Syrian military source claimed that Syria thwarted an Israeli attack on Damascus' international airport.

According to reports, anti-aircraft missiles were fired at the Israeli aircraft, preventing the strike.

Other reports claimed that Israel has attacked the airport several times since the Syrian civil war broke out in early 2011. Reports also claim that the airport acts as a transfer point for weapons being passed from Iran to Hezbollah and other groups.

SANA quoted a military source who said that the Syrian missile defense system responded to the Israeli missile attack on Damascus' airport.

It is not yet clear what the target was, or if anyone was injured in the alleged attack.

An IDF spokesman said the IDF "does not comment on foreign reports."