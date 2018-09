Police detain, interrogate, group of minors for throwing rocks at passing vehicles.





Drivers on Saturday reported that rocks were thrown at their vehicles as they drove in Ramla, Israel Police said.

Police officers arriving at the scene discovered five minors of about 12 years of age.

After a short chase, police caught up to the group and detained them on suspicion of throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Police called the minors' parents to the police station.

Following the interrogation, the minors were released home on condition.