Israeli gymnast wins another silver medal

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram on Friday won the silver medal in the individual all-around final of the 2018 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Earlier this week, Ashram earned a silver and a bronze medal at the championships.

Ashram, 19, from Tel Aviv, won the silver in the individual hoop final on Monday, the second day of the championships.

On Thursday she earned the bronze in the ribbons competition.

