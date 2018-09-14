Leftist activists harass Attorney General in neighborhood store

Leftist activist Eldad Yaniv claims A-G Mandelblit has spokespeople disguised as journalists, promises to 'conduct a home visit' on Shabbat.

Leftist activists harassed Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit during a Friday shopping trip.

The incident occurred as Mandelblit shopped for Shabbat (the Sabbath) at a store in his Petah Tikva neighborhood.

"The protesters, from 'Habima,' arrived at Mandelblit's supermarket in order to annoy him," said Eldad Yaniv, a leftist activists who has led anti-Netanyahu protests over the past year.

Yaniv also promised that the activists would conduct a "home visit" to Mandelblit during Shabbat.

"The activism towards Mandelblit this morning leaves us with three conclusions," he wrote. "1) He has a lot of spokespeople in the media, who are employed as journalists. 2) This really stresses him out. 3) Tomorrow we're going to conduct a home visit. Because it bothers him so much."

News 10 reporter Aviad Glickman said, "This is sick. Go ahead and protest, but to follow Mandelblit and bothering him while he shops? It's an embarrassment."