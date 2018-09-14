Feinstein refers Kavanaugh high school investigation to FBI

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced that she had received an anonymous complaint about possible criminal behavior by US President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a week before the vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation. She also stated that she had referred the matter to the FBI.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities," Feinstein stated.

The allegations were made in a letter Sen. Feinstein received months ago. The author expressed her desire for confidentiality in the letter. Feinstein declined to reveal any further details on the case, even to fellow Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Guardian, citing an anonymous source, reported that the allegations were than Kavanauch committed acts of sexual misconduct when he and the alleged victim were both in high school 35 years ago.

The FBI stated that it is not investigating the allegations, CNN reported.

The White House accused Feinstein of announcing the allegations in a cynical political ploy to block Kavanaugh's confirmation at the last minute when she knew there was no chance of a prosecution and that going public was against the wishes of the writer of the letter.

"Not until the eve of his confirmation has Sen. Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him," White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec said, a"11th-hour attempt to delay" Kavanaugh's confirmation "Throughout 25 years of public service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has thoroughly and repeatedly vetted Judge Kavanaugh, dating back to 1993, for some of the most highly sensitive roles."

The White House blamed Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer for the move.

"Senator Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation,” the White House said.

The vote on Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation is scheduled to take place on September 20.