Kushner: Funding cuts to Palestinian Authority don't hurt peace

Jared Kushner says too many people worship false realities, no one is entitled to US aid money.

White House adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday said US President Trump's recent funding cuts to the Palestinian Authority improve the chance of peace, The New York Times reported.

In an interview, Kushner said, "There were too many false realities that were created — that people worship — that I think needed to be changed. All we’re doing is dealing with things as we see them and not being scared out of doing the right thing. I think, as a result, you have a much higher chance of actually achieving a real peace."

The New York Times noted that Kushner was careful not to slam the Oslo Accords.

He also said that "nobody is entitled to America's foreign aid," criticizing UNRWA for misusing the aid money and the Palestinian Authority (PA) for vilifying the Trump administration. Endless funding of the PA has led to a sense of entitlement, with no plan to become self-reliant, he added.

If PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is serious, Kushner said, he will read through Trump's peace plan before vetoing it.

Regarding whether peace is possible, Kushner emphasized, "In every negotiation I’ve ever been in, before somebody gets to 'yes,' their answer is 'no.'"