Head of UK Union of Jewish Students quits Labour Party

President of Britain’s Union of Jewish Students resigns from Labour over its inability to tackle anti-Semitism.

The president of Britain’s Union of Jewish Students announced her resignation from the British Labour Party, citing the party’s “complete inability and lack of political will to tackle anti-Semitism,” JTA reports.

“My position as the President of the Union of Jewish Students means I cannot, in good faith, continue as a member of a political party which has deliberately and recklessly allowed antisemitism to emerge, and even more concerningly, flourish,” Hannah Rose wrote in a letter sent to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Jennie Formby, on Wednesday.

“I commend the efforts of many Jewish students who stay and fight for the party I still wish I could call my political home. However, both in my personal and professional capacity, I cannot give support or succor to a party which its own MPs consider to be institutionally racist,” she added in the letter, which was published in the Huffington Post UK.

“I did not join the Labour Party to watch racism against Jews make headlines every single day,” stressed Rose.

Rose, who was elected over the summer, said the causes the union would champion during her presidency are aiding the plight of refugees in Europe and tackling the mental health crisis in youth. Causes, she wrote, “that are meant to also drive the Labour Party, but instead it seems more concerned with a battle between internal factions, rather than fighting for the very values it was founded on.”

“The Jewish community stands united in opposition to anti-Semitism. It does not stand in opposition to one political leader, or one political party,” Rose said. “Like so many others in my community, I do not leave the Labour Party because my politics or values have changed, rather because the Party has made clear through its actions that I am not welcome. Words mean nothing when the actions of so many speak louder.”

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements in recent years, and the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the anti-Semitism within it.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the past called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends” and continues to be plagued by incidents of anti-Semtism and anti-Israel statements.

The Daily Mail recently published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

Labour recently came under fire for its refusal to adopt all the examples in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, before it reversed its decision and adopted the definition.