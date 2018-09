Jed Novick, a journalist and life-long supporter of the Labour party, talks about how can Jews live with the anti-Semitism in the party.

What’s it like being Jewish in the Corbyn era? Will he vote Labour again and can events across the pond serve as a lesson for America?